Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SM Energy worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

SM Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.