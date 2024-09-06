Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spok in the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spok by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Spok by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 7,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,706. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $297.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Spok’s payout ratio is 150.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

