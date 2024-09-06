Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,401 shares during the period. Franklin Street Properties makes up approximately 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.01% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,236,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.66 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

