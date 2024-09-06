Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $2,190.17 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,136,913 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

