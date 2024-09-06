FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.45. 1,929,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,479,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.87. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

