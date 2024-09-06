FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 3.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.43. 6,988,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,502,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $213.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

