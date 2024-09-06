FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $19.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.36. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.16 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

TDY stock opened at $430.47 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,947,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 286,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 147.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 706.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

