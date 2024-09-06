FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.78) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.71). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.02) per share.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $23.25 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 202,280 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
