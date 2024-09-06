FY2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITRI. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Itron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Itron has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.