FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Raised by Analyst

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $15.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.07. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.11 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $465.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.28. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

