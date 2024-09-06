G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Up 3.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.72. 38,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 591,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

