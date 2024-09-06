Gaimin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $133,658.78 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,936,147,634 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 13,936,147,634 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00100167 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $268,602.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

