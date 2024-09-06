Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $156.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $180.78 on Friday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.06.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $2,676,004. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Garmin by 17.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

