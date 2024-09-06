GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.11

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 16979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

