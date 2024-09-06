GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Lifted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 40,057.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,934 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $198.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

