Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Insider Buys £60,750 in Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert bought 81,000 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £60,750 ($79,881.66).

LON GENL traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 73.30 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 179,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.65. The company has a market capitalization of £203.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.16. Genel Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.10 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

