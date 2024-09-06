General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $163.44. The company had a trading volume of 650,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,213. The company has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

