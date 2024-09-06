General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 224.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $163.91 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

