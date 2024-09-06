Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on G. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Genpact Stock Performance

G traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.40. 1,016,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Genpact by 4,717.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

