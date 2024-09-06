Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 2,554,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

