Gigachad Trading 28.2% Lower This Week (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Gigachad has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $128.98 million and $3.13 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01532409 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,234,671.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

