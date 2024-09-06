GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $742-744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.67 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $55.85 on Friday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GTLB

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,608 shares of company stock worth $6,340,633. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.