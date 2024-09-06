Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of GPN opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $900,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

