Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ALTY opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
