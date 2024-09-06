Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALTY opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

