Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.72. 5,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

