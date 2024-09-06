GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $83,921.22 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,758 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $86,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 181.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

