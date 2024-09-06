Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,623.36

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $16,623.36 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

