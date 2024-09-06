Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.26 and traded as low as C$8.91. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 25,118 shares traded.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$274.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.24.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 2.8921833 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

