Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,129 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $7.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.93 million, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
