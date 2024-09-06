Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,876.81

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,876.81 ($37.83) and traded as high as GBX 3,178.76 ($41.80). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,170 ($41.68), with a volume of 94,344 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.85) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.92) to GBX 3,600 ($47.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,006.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,878.66. The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,323.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s payout ratio is 4,850.75%.

In related news, insider Roisin Currie bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($37.42) per share, with a total value of £1,650.68 ($2,170.52). Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

