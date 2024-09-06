Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDYN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 182,052 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.67 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,901.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,200 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

