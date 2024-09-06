Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

