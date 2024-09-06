Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 6.6%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 44,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 72,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

