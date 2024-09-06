HC Wainwright Increases Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.62% from the stock’s previous close.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 240.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.