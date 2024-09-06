HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.93. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 843,419 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 198,712 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

