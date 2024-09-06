Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $42.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,147,997,940 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,504,728.05716 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04815361 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $29,373,523.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

