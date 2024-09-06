Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,604 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 806,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
