Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 11,569 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.4 %

CNI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 162,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,742. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

