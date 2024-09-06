Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 350 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.24. The company had a trading volume of 98,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,581. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

