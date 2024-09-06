Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $10.86 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

CNI stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

