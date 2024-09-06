Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $137.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

