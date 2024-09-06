Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

