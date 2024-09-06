Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.88

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 88375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $480.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $42,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,031.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

