Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 26695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £675,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.