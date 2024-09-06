Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.53).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £676,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.80.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

