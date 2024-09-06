Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAS stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.