Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 665,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

