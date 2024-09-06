Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,366,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 305,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 700,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 280,186 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

