Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.