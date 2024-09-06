Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,989.16

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,989.16 ($26.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,140 ($28.14). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,075 ($27.28), with a volume of 154,734 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.90) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 4,787.23%.
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
